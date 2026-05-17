FIA assures ‘transparent probe' after violence allegations in Sarafa Bazaar raid

Traders and police scuffle during an FIA raid on a jeweller's shop in Sarafa Bazaar in Karachi on May 16, 2026. — Screebgrab vis Geo News

Officials say all aspects of case to be examined, rule of law ensured.

Agency emphasises adherence to legal requirements, procedures.

Discussions also included confidence-building and cooperation.

KARACHI: The director of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Karachi Zone met a delegation of the All Pakistan Sarafa Jewellers and Gems Association to discuss alleged violence against a trader during a raid in Karachi’s Saddar area, the agency’s spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the FIA Karachi Zone director discussed the incident and concerns raised by traders regarding the operation in Sarafa Bazaar.

The two sides exchanged views on the matter, with officials saying the discussion focused on the raid and related developments in the market.

The FIA director assured the delegation that the matter would be probed in a “complete, transparent and impartial manner”, adding that all aspects of the case would be examined in detail and that the rule of law would be upheld.

“The FIA will prioritise legal requirements and institutional procedures in carrying out its professional responsibilities,” the spokesperson said.

Issues related to cooperation, confidence-building, and grievances of the business community were also discussed during the meeting.

The delegation also appreciated what the spokesperson described as the FIA’s efforts towards coordination and what it termed positive engagement on the issue.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of a raid conducted on May 15, 2026, when the agency targeted a jewellery shop in the market over alleged silver smuggling.

The FIA had initially said that records showed 178 kilogrammes of silver should have been present at the shop, but only 15 kilogrammes of locally branded silver were recovered, according to media reports.

It further alleged that the missing 163 kilogrammes may have been removed during a disturbance reportedly created by traders and shopkeepers at the time of the operation.

Earlier, CCTV footage of the raid had surfaced, allegedly showing an FIA official slapping a trader who attempted to force his way out during the search operation.

Following the incident, the agency suspended the SHO of its Anti-Corruption Circle, citing “initial observations and available evidence”.