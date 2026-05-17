Britney Spears 'exhausted' pals 'scared' of singer's public behaviour

Another Britney Spears sighting, another internet meltdown – and this time, it all started with a hamburger.

The pop icon found herself trending yet again after reports surfaced about a tense night at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks, where diners claimed the atmosphere turned “chaotic,” “sad,” and “deeply uncomfortable.”

According to Rob Shutter, the concern surrounding Britney’s wellbeing has only intensified behind the scenes.

“People around Britney are exhausted, scared, and running out of answers,” one source said. “If this is how she behaves in public, imagine what happens behind closed doors.”

Witnesses alleged the singer was loudly talking, barking, and acting erratically enough to leave nearby diners stunned.

But the Toxic crooner’s team strongly disputed the dramatic version of events, insisting she was simply animated while telling a story and “cutting into a hamburger.”

Still, the latest headlines have reignited debate around the singer’s recent struggles and whether those close to her are increasingly worried.

“The rehab bought everyone a little time, but it didn’t solve the deeper issues,” another insider claimed. “She refuses to accept she needs more help, and that’s what terrifies people most.”

Online reactions were divided almost instantly. Some fans defended Britney and accused critics of tuning an awkward dinner into tabloid theater, while others questioned whether the singer is getting enough support away from the spotlight.

“Every few months there’s another crisis, another cleanup operation, another excuse,” a source close to the situation alleged. “The people protecting Britney are starting to fear this is becoming impossible to contain.”

For now, one thing remains certain: even an ordinary dinner outing can become front page drama when Britney Spears walks into the room.