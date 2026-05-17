 
Geo News

Chelsea appoint Xabi Alonso as new manager

"It fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club," says Alonso
By
Reuters
|

Published May 17, 2026

Xabi Alonso reacts during the  Spanish Super Cup Semi Final at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, January 8, 2026. — Reuters
Xabi Alonso reacts during the  Spanish Super Cup Semi Final at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, January 8, 2026. — Reuters

Xabi Alonso will take over as Chelsea's new manager, the Premier League club said on Sunday, with the Spaniard signing a four-year deal beginning on July 1.

The former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager becomes the fifth permanent appointment under Chelsea's BlueCo ownership, following Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior.

It marks a return to English football for Alonso, who made 210 appearances for Liverpool as a player before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009 and later ending his playing career with Bayern Munich in 2017.

"Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club," Alonso said in a statement.

"From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.

"There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies."

Chelsea have endured a difficult season, slipping to ninth in the Premier League and facing a long-shot battle to qualify for European competition, after losing the FA Cup final to Manchester City on Saturday.

Pakistan announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Pakistan announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup
The last dance: Messi and Ronaldo get ready for sixth and final World Cup
The last dance: Messi and Ronaldo get ready for sixth and final World Cup
Second Test: Pakistan 21-0 at stumps against Bangladesh on opening day
Second Test: Pakistan 21-0 at stumps against Bangladesh on opening day
Pakistan crush Zimbabwe in final T20I to complete series whitewash video
Pakistan crush Zimbabwe in final T20I to complete series whitewash
Babar Azam to boost Pakistan in second Bangladesh Test
Babar Azam to boost Pakistan in second Bangladesh Test
Pakistan fined, lose WTC points for slow over-rate in first Bangladesh Test
Pakistan fined, lose WTC points for slow over-rate in first Bangladesh Test
PCB set for 'major overhaul' in central contracts ahead of new cycle
PCB set for 'major overhaul' in central contracts ahead of new cycle
Pakistan secure unassailable series lead after beating Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I
Pakistan secure unassailable series lead after beating Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I