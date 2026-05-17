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Charles Leclerc gives rare insights into friendship with Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet and Charles Leclerc have been longtime friends
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 17, 2026

Charles Leclerc gives rare insights into friendship with Timothee Chalamet
Charles Leclerc gives rare insights into friendship with Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet and Charles Leclerc share a friendship, and mutual fondness for each other for a long time.

The F1 icon and the Marty Supreme star both have spoken about eac other in nice terms, and Leclerc named him as the celebrity he would look forward to meet during the Cannes Film Festival.

“So with Timothée, we talk and know each other through FaceTime because we have a friend in common, but every time we plan to see each other, something happens and we end up not meeting,” Leclerc said when asked about his friendship with the Call Me By Your Name actor.

Social media sleuths flocked to the comments and celebrated the collision of their two worlds, writing, "my two worlds colliding!!"

Another added, "they're both the same person!!" commenting on their famously similar faces. 

A third chimed in, "An iconic meetup waiting to happen."

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