Lee Andrews mother softens stance on Katie Price after initial criticism

A worried Katie has urged fans to help locate her 'kidnapped husband'

Lee Andrews' mother, Trisha Andrews, has given her first interview since his disappearance.

A worried Katie, 47, has urged fans to help locate her 'kidnapped husband,' who has now been missing for six days after he allegedly 'went silent' mid conversation last week.

Katie's friend Luisa has also joined the search for Lee, 43, after returning to Dubai where she is based, declaring that she was on a mission to find him.

Now, Lee's mother has spoken out about the situation, saying the family is deeply concerned for his wellbeing following his disappearance last week.

When asked if she believed Katie's theory he had been kidnapped, she told the publication: 'I don’t know, he could have been. I’ve not seen the video.

'I don’t know the laws out there but I wouldn’t have thought they’d use cables. Wouldn’t they put handcuffs on?'

Trisha added she thought Katie was 'exploiting' the situation on social media but after her daughter spoke to the television personality, she can see how worried she is.





Lee was due to reunite with Katie for a Good Morning Britain interview on Monday, but failed to get on a flight and later claimed he had 'things to do' but was still on his way. He also firmly denied reports he had a travel ban.

A friend of Lee's mother added 'no-one knows where Lee has gone' and she just wants him to be ok.

It comes after the publication reported Lee has not been kidnapped as Katie feared and is instead squatting in a run-down villa in Dubai.