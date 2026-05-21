When are Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles getting married?

Sources near to Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles shares wedding time

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are reportedly planning to get married around Christmastime this year, with insiders revealing the couple are eyeing a small winter wedding in the UK.

The private pair, who have spent a significant amount of time together in London throughout their romance, are hoping to tie the knot in front of just family and close friends.

However, the British nuptials might only be one half of the celebrations, as sources close to the family suggest the couple are actually considering holding two separate weddings to accommodate their lives on both sides of the Atlantic.

The dual-wedding plan stems from the Hollywood actress's deep ties to New York City and her famous rock star father, Lenny Kravitz.

Because her dad still lives in downtown Manhattan, sources close to the family know for a fact that Zoë will want to do something in New York, hinting that the luxury Fouquet’s Hotel could serve as the American venue.

This wouldn't be the first time she has used a family property for a milestone event; her 2019 wedding to her first husband, Karl Glusman, took place at her father's home in Paris before the couple finalised their divorce in 2021.

Following that, Kravitz was engaged to Channing Tatum in 2023, though they split the following year.

By contrast, this will be the first marriage for the former One Direction heartthrob, who has previously been linked to high-profile stars like Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Wilde, Emily Ratajkowski, and Olivia Dean.

The Grammy-winning singer has been completely smitten since first being linked to Kravitz in August 2025 during an outing in Rome, where Styles had been living during a two-year career break after his Love On Tour wrapped up.

Their romance moved quickly, with the High Fidelity star even spending last Christmas with him in his English hometown of Cheshire before Page Six revealed their engagement in April.

The upcoming festive wedding caps off an incredibly busy year for the power couple.

The Blink Twice director was spotted flaunting her engagement ring just this week at the opening night of Styles' highly anticipated Together Together Tour in Amsterdam.

With the singer set to embark on a massive 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City later this year, a winter wedding back across the pond will provide the perfect opportunity for the couple to celebrate their whirlwind romance away from the global spotlight.