Lee Andrews mystery takes new turn as Katie Price receives police call live

It comes after insiders claimed that Lee Andrews used to brag about his job as an arms dealer

Katie Price remains on her edge after abruptly cutting short her podcast episode to attend a phone call from the police.

A worried Katie, 47, has urged fans to help locate her 'kidnapped husband,' Lee Andrews, who has now reportedly been missing for six days after allegedly going silent' midway through a conversation last week.

The self-called businessman, 42, who married Katie Price back in January after a whirlwind 10-day romance, has been missing since last week.

Katie's friend Luisa has also joined the search for Lee, after returning to Dubai where she is based, declaring that she was on a mission to find him.

In the latest episode of The Katie Price Show, the 47-year-old abruptly left mid-way through recording after receiving a phone call from the police.

The glamour model's sister Sophie revealed she rushed off after receiving "a call from police", which meant she was unable to finish their podcast, The Katie Price Show.

"Kate has had to shoot off because she is taking a call from the police, so that is it for today's episode. Come back next week and as always, hopefully next week will be a bit calmer," she told their listeners.

"We'll keep you posted. See you next week. Thank you for your support."

It comes after insiders claimed that Lee Andrews used to brag about his job as an arms dealer 'who worked with dangerous people' in the weeks before his mysterious disappearance, and that his disappearance now feels 'as if he's been writing a storyline'.