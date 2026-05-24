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Queen Camilla takes over Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie key role

King Charles' wife Camilla receives honour as she protects monarchy
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 24, 2026

Queen Camilla takes over Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie key role
Queen Camilla takes over Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie key role 

Queen Camilla stepped in to take charge of a key position as she continues to protect King Charles' monarchy.

The Queen Consort has been dubbed a "secret weapon" of the royal family, a title which was also previously used for the Princess of Wales and Duchess Sophie.

The author of A Greater Love – Charles and Camilla, Christopher Wilson, said that Camilla has been playing her role just like Queen Mother did. 

As per the Mail, he shared, "She's every bit as convincing as the old Queen Mother was when it comes to putting on a sweet smile and saying just the right thing to put people at their ease."

"But – again like the Queen Mum – there's a ruthless streak to Camilla which she takes care to keep hidden from view," the royal commentator added. 

Camilla is well aware that her job is to protect and support her husband as the Queen Consort, especially in challenging times. 

"Monarchy is about survival, and Camilla understands that," Christopher shared. 

Speaking about history, he added, "King George needed her iron-clad courage, just as King Charles needs Camilla's today."

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