Lee Andrews 'active on phone' amid missing person mystery

Andrews married Price just after 10-day whirlwind romance

Lee Andrews was reportedly active on his phone on Sunday morning amid his 'missing' status, insiders have claimed.

On Saturday, The Daily Mail reported that 'missing' husband Lee has been arrested and was being held in a Dubai prison, according to his father.

As the drama surrounding Lee's whereabouts continues to unfold, Katie does not agree with Lee Andrews' father's claims that his son has been locked up in a Dubai prison.

However, Katie hit back on social media hours later, insisting: “This is fake news.

Now, a source has revealed their messages to Andrews are now being seen.

They explained: “I had been messaging Lee and was getting no response.

"But on Sunday morning, my messages had gone from a single tick to a double – so that device is back on and being used.

Lee has multiple phones but this is the one that is being used now.”

Andrews married Price just after 10-day whirlwind romance, a decision that sparked speculation about whether he was the right partner for the former glamour model.