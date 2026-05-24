Buckingham Palace shares update on Princess Anne's crucial overseas trip

King Charles III's sister commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Crete

Princess Anne has been hard at work this past week for an important royal mission.

The Princess Royal and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, visited Greece for a week-long trip to commemorate the 8th anniversary of the Battle of Crete — a major World War II airborne invasion by Nazi Germany on the Greek island of Crete between May 20 to June 1, 1941.

An official statement on the Royal Family’s social media page offered more insight: “Her Royal Highness, accompanied by Sir Tim Laurence, attended services to commemorate Commonwealth, Allied and Greek personnel who gave their lives in defensive action during the Battle.”

During the trip, Her Royal Highness and Sir Tim met with relatives of those who fought in the battle, watched flypasts from the Red Arrows, and watched a traditional Cretan flag parade in commemoration of the battle. Photographs from the trip also showed the Princess laying down a wreath.

King Charles’ sister also visited Athens where she met the President of the Hellenic Republic and attended events in her role as President of the Mission to Seafarers.