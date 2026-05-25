Prince Harry releases statement as Meghan's safety concerns deepen

Prince Harry's team released a new statement after a concerning update about Meghan Markle's security reached Montecito.

On May 25, the Duke of Sussex's passion project, Invictus Games' Instagram page, shared that they are "honoured" to join the American Music Awards 2026 to commemorate Memorial Day.

In a new post, Invictus' officials released a series of photos, featuring renowned artists who previously performed to support the veteran community.

The message reads, "From Bruce Springsteen to Katy Perry, Chris Martin to Ellie Goulding, the Foo Fighters to Kelly Clarkson, the #InvictusGames have brought together some of the world’s biggest artists in support of the Invictus Community.

"Over the years, artists performing at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies have helped shine a global spotlight on the Invictus Community, supporting and celebrating the competitors and their friends and family.

"Take a look back at some of the iconic musical acts that have been part of the Invictus movement!"

Harry's team expressed their excitement about joining AMAs and celebrating the power of music to bring the Invictus community together.

"Tune in tonight at 8 ET | 5 PT on @cbstv and @paramountplus," the caption concluded.

Notably, this was the first statement from Prince Harry's Invictus office after Radar dropped a concerning update on Meghan.

An insider told them that the Duchess of Sussex has been flaunting "extremely expensive jewellery, watches, and luxury items" on her social media and public presence, putting her at high risk.

"Some believe she is unintentionally putting a target on her back for a kidnapping or heist by appearing draped in valuable jewellery almost everywhere she goes publicly," a source claimed.