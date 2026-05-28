Harper Beckham puts beauty dreams on hold to focus on GCSEs

It comes after reports that the 14-year-old is preparing to launch her debut beauty range

Victoria Beckham has shared that daughter Harper is currently focused on her studies and preparing for her GCSEs, during a new podcast appearance on Wednesday.

It comes after reports that the 14-year-old is preparing to launch her debut beauty range aimed at Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers.

Back in October, it was reported that the Beckhams had trademarked the name HIKU BY Harper in the UK, putting the steps in motion for the upcoming beauty line.

However, Victoria has now confirmed that despite makeup and skincare being a big passion for Harper, she is currently 'working really hard' in school.

Speaking to The Sunday Time Style podcast, the fashion designer, 52, said: 'She's very passionate and has a point of view but at the moment she is at school and working really really hard but we will see what happens.

'She loves makeup and skincare. She has really struggled with her skin but the one thing that doesn't change, little girls love to go shopping.

'Harper loves to go shopping and makeup shopping and that's such a nice feeling we can do that together.

'It was Harper's idea but she loves it and it is something we can enjoy but at the moment she is focusing on her GCSEs'.

Victoria added: 'I feel so lucky to have experienced both [being a boy mum and girl mum] and the boys are great with her.'

She is also a proud mum to sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, as well as estranged son Brooklyn, 27.