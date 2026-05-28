Cricket West Indies announces schedule for two-match Test series against Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan plays on the leg side, Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test, day one, Multan, January 17, 2025. — PCB

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday announced the schedule for Pakistan's two-match Test series in the Caribbean, which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

Both matches will be played in Trinidad and Tobago, with the first Test scheduled from July 25 to 29 and the second from August 2 to 6.

The series will also mark a historic moment for the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, which is set to host its first-ever Test match, making it a significant milestone for the venue and regional cricket development.

The opening Test will be staged at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, before the action shifts to the iconic Queen's Park Oval for the second and final Test, ensuring two of Trinidad's premier cricket grounds share hosting duties.

The Cricket Board said the fixtures reflect its long-term strategy of staging international cricket across multiple Caribbean territories while strengthening fan engagement and expanding the regional footprint of the sport.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan will enter the series looking to bounce back in red-ball cricket after a 2–0 whitewash defeat to Bangladesh earlier this month, marking their second Test assignment of 2026 as they aim to regain form and consistency in the longest format.

Notably, this will be Pakistan's first Test tour of the Caribbean since 2021, when the two-match series ended level at 1–1, with both sides registering one victory each.

Pakistan Test series schedule

1st Test: July 25–29 — Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

2nd Test: August 2–6 — Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago