PM says Pakistan remains committed to strengthening global peace via UN missions

An undated photo of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP/File

PM says Pakistan joins world in honouring UN peacekeepers today.

Highlights theme "Invest in Peace" for global support efforts.

Over 235,000 Pakistani personnel served in UN missions since 1960.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan reiterated its steadfast commitment to further strengthening global peace efforts through active participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

In a message on International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers being observed today, he said: "Our continued contribution reflects Pakistan's enduring commitment to international peace and security, as well as to the principles of multilateralism."

He said: "Today, Pakistan joins the international community in paying rich tribute to the brave men and women serving under the United Nations flag on the occasion of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers."

"Observed annually across the world, this day recognises the invaluable services and sacrifices rendered by military, police, and civilian peacekeepers deployed in conflict-affected regions in pursuit of global peace and security," he added.

Pakistani UN peacekeepers patrol near the United Nations force in Ivory Coast (ONUCI) headquarters in Abidjan. — AFP/File

He said: "This year's observance is being commemorated under the theme, 'Invest in Peace', which underscores the critical importance of sustained political commitment and financial support for the promotion of durable peace and the protection of human lives worldwide.

"The day also commemorates the establishment of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO), the first-ever UN peacekeeping mission, which commenced operations in Palestine in 1948.

"Over the course of peacekeeping history, more than two million men and women have served in over seventy UN peace missions around the world. Pakistan remains among the longest-serving and leading contributors to United Nations peacekeeping operations. Through their dedicated service, troop-contributing countries continue to play a vital role in the maintenance of international peace and security, reflecting our collective commitment to peace as a shared global priority," he remarked.

The prime minister said: "Since 1960, Pakistan has contributed more than 235,000 personnel to over 48 UN peacekeeping missions, including more than 500 women peacekeepers. It is a matter of immense national pride that Pakistan today stands as the fifth-largest contributor to United Nations peacekeeping operations.

"The courageous peacekeepers serving across the globe have made extraordinary sacrifices in the service of humanity and global stability. The unwavering dedication of UN peacekeepers to peace is exemplified by the ultimate sacrifice made by more than 4,400 personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty, including over 181 Pakistani peacekeepers," he continued.

PM Shehbaz said: "Pakistan takes immense pride in its martyrs and in all those brave sons and daughters who continue to serve with exceptional professionalism, commitment, and resolve in promoting peace, stability, and the protection of vulnerable communities across different regions of the world."