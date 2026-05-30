PTI 'seriously considering' exiting system over ‘denial' of political space, warns Asad Qaiser

PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser talking to media. — APP/File

Qaiser says police released him only after flight had departed.

Says It is better to make selection than holding such polls in GB.

"Whatever happened was due to security concerns," says Talal.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser has warned that his party is “seriously considering” exiting the system, while stressing the need for a new Charter of Democracy in the country.

Qaiser’s comments came hours after he claimed restrictions on his movement prevented him from reaching Islamabad airport in time, causing him to miss a flight to Skardu, where he was scheduled to take part in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) election campaign.

Speaking on Geo News’ programme 'Naya Pakistan', the PTI leader said police detained him for 40 minutes and released him only after the flight had departed.

“Who will accept such an election? It is better to make a selection than holding such polls,” Qaiser said, referring to the GB elections scheduled to take place on June 7.

Responding to a question on holding talks with the government, the PTI leader Qaiser said: "We have adopted a principled policy and believe that there must be a Charter of Democracy in the country.

“By a Charter of Democracy, we mean that fresh, free, and fair elections should be held. Moreover, all political parties should have confidence in an Election Commission that is capable of conducting free and fair polls. Only then can the country move forward.”

However, the former NA speaker said the PTI had other options as well if the Imran Khan-founded party was not given political space in the country.

“If this does not happen, we will exit the system. We are striving to secure our legal rights, and our mandate must be respected. If our mandate is not respected, we can take any decision,” he warned.

When asked whether the former ruling party was mulling en masse resignations from the legislature as well as dissolving the PTI-dominated KP Assembly, Qaiser said:

“There are various ways of leaving the system, but no final decision has been made so far. However, we are seriously considering that we will not be left with any option [but to exit the system] if the system continues to function in the same manner.”

Speaking on the same programme, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said a “high alert” is in place in the twin cities owing to the presence of Australia’s cricket team in Rawalpindi.

Rejecting PTI's claims of being denied a level playing field, the state minister said the government did not want any questions raised about the electoral process in GB.

Responding to a question about Qaiser's arrest, Talal said: "Whatever happened was due to security concerns. If the intention had been to stop Qaiser, there were many other ways to do so."