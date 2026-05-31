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Scooter Braun addresses Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles mayor talk

Scooter Braun talked about his problems with the city and his future plans
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 31, 2026


Scooter Braun spoken in support of Spencer Pratt and his unexpected campaign to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.

On the Second Thought podcast, Scooter said Spencer is bringing up issues people care about and talking in a simple, direct way.

He said that many voters are frustrated and like when someone speaks in “common sense.”

Scooter also said it is interesting to watch Spencer step into politics and speak openly about city problems.

Spencer started his mayoral campaign earlier this year and has been vocal about his plans for the city.

The 44-year-old star has also said that if he does not win, he may leave Los Angeles and start a new life somewhere else.

He shared these thoughts during a recent interview where he also talked about his problems with the city and his future plans.

Spencer and his wife Heidi Montag have also been dealing with a legal case after their home was damaged in a wildfire.

Sydney Sweeney’s boyfriend says that situation is also part of his thinking about whether to stay in Los Angeles.

Scooter’s campaign is now getting attention as more people react to his move into politics.

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