EU foreign policy chief Kallas to visit Pakistan for strategic dialogue tomorrow

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas speaks during a press conference in Berlin on January 13, 2026. — Reuters

Top EU diplomat visiting Islamabad for high-level talks with leadership.

Eighth EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue focuses bilateral cooperation framework.

Kallas to meet CDF Munir, President Zardari, PM Shehbaz during official visit.

ISLAMABAD: European Union High Representative on Foreign Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas will visit Islamabad on June 1 for bilateral engagements and the eighth round of the EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue, the EU said in a statement.

The eighth EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue will be co-chaired by Kallas and Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The dialogue is expected to review cooperation across a range of areas and discuss the future direction of ties between Pakistan and the European Union.

According to the EU, the meeting will provide an opportunity for both sides to assess bilateral relations under the Strategic Engagement Plan, a framework signed in June 2019 aimed at strengthening cooperation in political, economic, security and development fields.

The Strategic Dialogue is regarded as the highest-level platform for engagement between the EU and Pakistan, allowing both sides to exchange views on regional and international developments as well as matters of mutual interest.

As part of her visit, Kallas and Dar will hold a joint press conference in Islamabad following the talks. The EU said audiovisual coverage of the engagements will be made available through its official media platforms.

During her visit, Kallas is scheduled to hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Kallas is also expected to meet representatives from think tanks and academia during her stay in Pakistan, reflecting the EU's broader engagement with policymakers, researchers and civil society stakeholders.

The visit comes as Pakistan and the European Union continue to maintain close cooperation on trade, development, climate issues, migration and regional stability, with both sides seeking to deepen engagement through regular high-level contacts and institutional dialogue.