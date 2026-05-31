First batch of pilgrims arrives in Islamabad after Hajj

Pilgrims make their way to perform the symbolic "stoning of the devil" during their Hajj pilgrimage in Mina on May 28, 2026. — AFP

Aftab Gilani receives pilgrims at airport.

Over 1.7 million perform Hajj this year.

Hajj held amid intense heat.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Hajj return operations began on Saturday night as the first flight carrying 117 pilgrims arrived in Islamabad, officials said.

Airport Manager Aftab Gilani received the pilgrims upon arrival at Islamabad airport.

The return flights started after more than 1.7 million Muslims from 165 countries completed the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia amid intense heat.

Thousands of pilgrims began leaving Makkah after the pilgrimage rituals, including the stoning ritual in Mina and the farewell tawaf at the Grand Mosque.

This year's Hajj was held in scorching weather, with Saudi authorities introducing heat-mitigation measures after more than 1,300 pilgrims died during the 2024 pilgrimage, when temperatures rose above 50°C.

The Saudi Red Crescent said it had provided emergency services to more than 83,000 people since the beginning of the Hajj season.

Hajj flight operations from Pakistan had begun last month, when the first batch of 160 pilgrims departed from Karachi at via a private airline.

Under the Road to Makkah Project, one-time immigration for pilgrims was completed at Karachi airport before departure.

More than 55,000 pilgrims were reportedly transported by Pakistan International Airlines through 191 flights to Saudi Arabia, including around 49,000 under the government scheme and around 6,000 through private groups.