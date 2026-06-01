PM Shehbaz says economy stabilised, vows export-led growth push

A delegation of senior leadership of chambers of commerce calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on June 1, 2026. — PID

PM Shehbaz directs FBR to clear pending tax refund cases.

Govt plans new measures to boost industrial production growth.

Premier orders relocation of PRAL office to Karachi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the country's economy has stabilised through continuous and strenuous hard work, while further efforts were afoot for accelerated economic growth.

The prime minister expressed these views during a consultative meeting held with a delegation of senior leadership from different Chambers of Commerce and Industry that called on him.

The prime minister mentioned that additional measures would be taken in the upcoming budget to boost industrial development and production.

"Our mission is export-based economic development and we will ensure the completion of this mission through collective efforts," he added.

The prime minister directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to resolve all pending tax refund cases by June 15.

The advisory meeting was attended by the presidents and senior leadership of the FPCCI, Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Quetta, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Sialkot chambers.

Federal ministers Rana Tanvir Hussain, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervez Malik, Owais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kiani, Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmad, FBR chairman and senior government officials also attended the meeting, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The delegation presented proposals regarding the upcoming budget and the overall economic development of the country to the prime minister.

Despite the recent increase in the policy rate, the interest rate for the export refinance scheme would remain capped at 4.5% until June 2027, the prime minister said and appreciated banks'' decision to facilitate exporters.

He also instructed that the central office of Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) be moved to Karachi for the convenience of the business community.

In response to requests from overseas Pakistanis and the business community, the prime minister directed the establishment of a passport office in Gujrat.

He also highlighted that the provision of reforms and facilities for the development of the SME sector was a vital part of their economic agenda.

The prime minister encouraged local production of electric vehicles through joint ventures by Pakistani investors.