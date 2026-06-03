FBI agent highlights new clues in Nancy Guthrie video as case deepens

The shocking disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84 year old mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie, is still under active investigation.

The new remarks from a former FBI agent are bringing attention back to key video evidence.

Retired agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said that the surveillance footage from outside Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson home may hold some small important details that deserve another look.

The video shows a masked figure near the house, who is usually referred to as the Porch Guy.

Coffindaffer believes that certain actions in the clip could reveal more than what was first noticed at the time in the video.

She, however, points to what looks like a watch on the person’s wrist and the way he moves around plants near the camera.

The agent went on to add that this could suggest reveal hand he uses more often.

Coffindaffer also believes that the person may be seen looking toward someone else and possibly holding a small device like a radio.

She explained that this could support the idea that more than one person may have been involved.

So according to her view, one person may have taken Nancy from the home but open doors and other signs could hint at help from others.

Authorities, moreover, have already released footage showing a masked person damaging a doorbell camera before the disappearance.

Investigators are still reviewing video, messages and DNA evidence for better answers.