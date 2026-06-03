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Hailey Bieber exhibits new baby tattoo

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey show off new tattoo on social media
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 03, 2026

Hailey Bieber exhibits new baby tattoo
Hailey Bieber exhibits new baby tattoo

Hailey Bieber has debuted a new tattoo that appears to be a quiet tribute to her young son, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to pick up on the meaning.

The Rhode founder, 29, shared a series of Instagram photos on Monday, 1 June, posing in a dark string bikini with her ribcage visible, revealing a small "22" tattooed on her side. 

The number is thought to reference both her own birthday on 22 November and the birthday of her 21-month-old son Jack Blues, who was born on 22 August. 

Bieber captioned the post simply: "Summer of @rhode."

The new ink joins a collection of small, delicate tattoos Bieber has shared over the years, including a tiny bow on her hand and various finger tattoos.

Her affection for Jack is clearly something she enjoys sharing in small, carefully considered glimpses. 

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