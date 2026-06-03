Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Brett Goldstein's dating rumours: 'It's nice'

Jennifer Lopez has heard the rumours – and she’s officially putting them to rest.

After weeks of speculation about her chemistry with Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein, the superstar addressed the dating chatter head-on during a June 2 appearance on Today.

And despite fans eagerly shipping the pair, Lopez made it clear there’s no off-screen romance brewing.

“There’s never a time when I’m seen with someone, I’m working with somebody, they don’t put me with that person,” Jennifer told Savannah Guthrie.

But jumped in with his own theory, joking, “I think if you stand near her that’s what happens.”

Savannah, however, was not ready to close the case.

“I’ll just say because I’m me,” the Today host joked. “And you know me, that’s not an answer.”

“It was an answer,” Jennifer fired back. “Because all these people that they put me—I think I was with Kevin Costner this year, I was with —it was a lot of people. It happens all the time.”

When Savannah suggested that’s simply the reality of being a “hot, eligible” celebrity, Lopez laughed it off, adding, “Does not make it true.”

The actress then left little room for interpretation, confirming that she and her Netflix co-star are “not dating.”

The conversation comes as the Atlas star continues to embrace life on her own terms following her split from Ben Affleck. Reflecting on that chapter earlier this year, she admitted, “I was just at a point where I was like, ‘What is going on with you?’”

Now, the singer says she's found peace flying solo.

“I don’t want to ruin anything,” she explained. “It’s so nice right now.”

For fans hoping Office Romance would become a real-life romance, it seems the sparks are staying on screen.