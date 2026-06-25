Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman back with 'Practical Magic 2'

Grab your midnight margaritas and start checking the moon phase – Practical Magic 2 has officially cast its spell.

Nearly three decades after audiences fell in love with the Owens sisters, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are back in the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel, and this time the family curse is far from finished.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem.”

In other words: except wishes, chaos, family drama and probably a few scenes that will have fans reaching for a rewatch of the 1998 classic.

The sequel expands the magical universe with a star-studded cast that includes Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, Dianne Wiest, and Stockard Channing. The film is based on The Book of Magic, the beloved novel by Alice Hoffman.

Behind the camera is Susanne Bier, whose collaborations with both leads – bird Box with Bullock and The Perfect Couple with Kidman – made her a natural choice to bring the Owens family back to life.

And because no Practical Magi comeback would be complete without a little fun, Bullock and Kidman recently stole the show at CinemaCon with a playful nod to Kidman’s famous AMC commercial.

“Why do we come here, Nicole?” Bullock asked.

Without missing a beat, Kidman delivered the line moviegoers know by heart: “We come to this place for magic.”

This September, it looks like magic is exactly what audiences are getting.