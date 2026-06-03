Selena Gomez gives fans sneak peek at 'Only Murders' season 6

Selena Gomez has officially entered teaser mode – and Only Murders in the Building fans are already trying to decode every clue.

The actress and singer gave followers a fresh look behind the scenes of Season 6 on Wednesday, sharing a photo dump from London that was equal parts glamorous, mysterious and just a little suspicious.

Among the snapshots were candid moments with her crime-solving partners, Steve Martin and Martin Short, a stylish pose beside the London Eye, and a group photo featuring the beloved trio gathered around a briefcase that instantly sent fans into detective mode.

But it was the Single Soon crooner’s caption that really got people talking.

“Wild things happening with @onlymurdershulu while adoring london”

That was all it took.

The post also showcased several different looks for Gomez’s character, Mabel, including a sleek green dress and a surprisingly curly brown hairstyle that left fans wondering whether a new mystery – or a new identity – is on the way.

As expected, social media quickly turned into an investigation board, with viewers dissecting everything from wardrobe choices to the mysterious brief case.

While plot details remain tightly locked away, Gomez’s latest update suggests Season 6 is not slowing down anytime soon. If anything, it sounds like the stakes – and the chaos – are getting bigger.

For now, fans will have to settle for clues, selfies and cryptic captions until the 10-episode season arrives in fall 2026.

One thing is clear: when Selena Gomez says “wild things” are happening, longtime Only Murders viewers know better than to ignore the warning.