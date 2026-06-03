Hoover family presses on in search for son James Weston Higginbotham who went missing in Japan

An Auburn University student who went missing in Japan during a family trip remains a mystery.

James ‘Weston’ Higginbotham, 20, was last spotted in the Kyoto area on May 29, 2026.

As per the information shared by James’ mother, Nancy Higginbotham on social media, she asked the public to inform local police if anyone traces him out.

The Higginbotham family believes he may have traveled into the wooded or trail areas near Yamashina because of his love for hiking.

To locate the 20-year-old Hoover native, his family and friends come together in Shelby County on Tuesday night to organize a prayer vigil.

His family says he made the last purchase at a Kohnan hardware store in the area, with the phone’s last activity being reported as the evening progressed.

The Japanese police officials have informed the Weston family of the report being filed and that he’s not in custody following the night he disappeared.

As per the latest updates, the investigators identified Higginbotham at Yamashina railway station east of Kyoto.

According to his family, the security camera footage reviewed by local police officials hints at he reached the station around 8:15 p.m on May 29, 2026.

But it remains unknown whether he got on the train afterward.

Authorities describe Higginbotham as measuring 6 feet, 1 inch in height with long blond hair and blue eyes.

Hinninbotham is a graduate from Spain Park High School and currently enrolls at Auburn University, studying environmental engineering.