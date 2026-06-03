Robert Pattinson opens up about life-changing aspects of fatherhood

Robert Pattinson noticed a huge change about him after the birth of his baby daughter, whom he shares with Suki Waterhouse.

The 40-year-old actor reflected on how his priorities and lifestyle shifted after welcoming his now-two-year-old child with the singer, 34, in a new interview.

The Twilight star noted, “I’m a little more relaxed about a lot of different things, it gave me tons of energy when she was first born, like five months when I wasn’t doing anything and then just suddenly.... Normally I feel like I barely do any work."

Pattinson continued, "I mean, other than Batman, I’d work a few months a year, and then I’d spend the rest of the time figuring out where the party’s at. I think that element of my life...I mean, I’m literally going to bed so early. It’s just ridiculous. And then I saw some TikTok thing where they’re talking about going to bed early as, like, a drug addiction. They’re like, ‘Oh, have you tried going to bed at seven?’ It’s actually really fun.”

The Drama actor and the Tiny Raisin hitmaker welcomed their daughter in March 2024, and celebrated her second birthday a few months ago.

The doting parents spoke about the toddler's birthday party in press interviews for his recent movie with Zendaya, sharing how the theme was Elmo as their little one loves the show.