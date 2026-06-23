FIH apologises to Pakistan after flag error during India clash

Organisers display wrong Pakistan flag (right) as national players line up for the national anthem ahead of their FIH Pro League match against India at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on June 23, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday apologised to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) after a flag error occurred before Pakistan's Pro League fixture against arch-rivals India at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.

The incident occurred when the two teams lined up for their respective national anthems before the commencement of the blockbuster fixture.

As per tradition, the flags of the participating teams are displayed in front of the teams, but the organisers of the ongoing nine-team tournament presented the Pakistan national flag without its distinctive white strip, which represents the minorities in the country.

The error drew widespread criticism on social media and overshadowed the high-octane encounter between the two traditional rivals, which India won 4-3.

Minutes after the conclusion of the fixture, FIH Pro League Director Hilary Atkinson wrote a letter to PHF President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, apologising for the error, for which the federation took "full responsibility", before ensuring to avoid similar mistakes in the future.

"I would like to sincerely apologise for the incorrect display of your team's flag during the FIH Hockey Pro League match this afternoon in London, England," the letter read.

"We apologise unreservedly for this error. We understand that a team's flag is an important symbol of identity, pride, and representation and we deeply regret any [offence] this may have caused to your team, supporters, people and National Federation.

"We take full responsibility for this operational mistake and will be reviewing our processes to ensure that similar errors do not occur in the future."

The FIH Director also urged the PHF president to accept their sincere apology and appreciated the national team's participation in the ongoing Pro League.

Atkinson further reiterated the apex body's commitment to treating all participating sides with respect and professionalism, adding that the FIH remains open to discussing the matter further.

"Please accept our sincere apologies for this incident. We greatly value your participation in FIH Hockey Pro League as has been shown by the commitment to support your team through the season and we appreciate your understanding. We remain committed to treating all teams with the respect and professionalism they deserve.

"Should you wish to discuss this matter further, please do not hesitate to contact us."

It is pertinent to mention that the 4-3 defeat at the hands of India extended Pakistan's losing streak to 13 matches and also relegated the side from the next edition of the FIH Pro League.