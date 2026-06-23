 
Geo News

Portugal's Ronaldo first man to score at six World Cups

Ronaldo scores historic goal six minutes into Portugal's match against Uzbekistan in Houston

By
AFP
|

Published June 23, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
Portugals forward Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) celebrates scoring his teams third goal during the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Portugal and Uzbekistan at the Houston Stadium in Houston, June 23, 2026. — AFP
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Portugal and Uzbekistan at the Houston Stadium in Houston, June 23, 2026. — AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in six different World Cup campaigns when he struck against Uzbekistan on Tuesday in Houston.

The 41-year-old Portugal skipper, under pressure to find the net after a barren run at major international tournaments, pounced from close range after just six minutes to create a piece of World Cup history.

It is testament to Ronaldo's longevity, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus superstar having scored his first World Cup goal in 2006, against Iran.

Ronaldo faced flak after being largely anonymous in a disappointing 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo that started Portugal's World Cup title bid in North America.

In his previous 10 games at major competitions coming into the Uzbekistan match, he had zero goals and one assist.

His travails in front of goal were in glaring contrast to the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Ronaldo, widely recognised as one of the best players in football history, made his international debut in 2003.

Now with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, he scored 28 goals in 30 league games this season.

Ronaldo nearly struck after just three minutes in Houston, narrowly failing to make contact at the far post after a cross by Nuno Mendes.

Ronaldo slapped the turf, but the frustration was to be only temporary.

Messi sets World Cup scoring record with 17th goal video
Messi sets World Cup scoring record with 17th goal
Iran leave note of thanks in LA locker room after draw with Belgium
Iran leave note of thanks in LA locker room after draw with Belgium
Salah inspires Egypt to beat New Zealand 3-1 for historic World Cup win
Salah inspires Egypt to beat New Zealand 3-1 for historic World Cup win
Uruguay face knockout-round uncertainty after Cape Verde draw
Uruguay face knockout-round uncertainty after Cape Verde draw
Iran hold Belgium to goalless draw, remain alive in Group G
Iran hold Belgium to goalless draw, remain alive in Group G
Yamal off mark at World Cup as Spain rout Saudi Arabia
Yamal off mark at World Cup as Spain rout Saudi Arabia
Henry the hero as New Zealand thrash England in second Test
Henry the hero as New Zealand thrash England in second Test
Japan rout Tunisia 4-0 as Ueda shines in World Cup's 1,000th match
Japan rout Tunisia 4-0 as Ueda shines in World Cup's 1,000th match