Messi sets World Cup scoring record with 17th goal

Argentina captain Lionel Messi reacts after scoring goal during their FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Austria here at the Dallas stadium in Arlington on June 22, 2026. — Reuters

Lionel Messi became the leading scorer in World Cup history when the Argentina captain netted against Austria on Monday to take his total to 17 goals.

Messi had equalled Miroslav Klose's all-time mark of 16 World Cup goals when hitting a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria to open his country's title defence in North America last week.

He made it 17 when he swept home after 38 minutes in Argentina's second group game, to deafening roars at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

The 38-year-old had missed a penalty earlier in the game.

Messi is playing at his sixth World Cup, his first coming in 2006 and he now has 121 goals in 201 games for his country.

His enduring quality augurs well for Argentina's hopes of becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles.

Messi was tearful after his first goal against Algeria, and it later emerged that his father is recovering from an unspecified health issue.

Despite his personal travails and a troubled build-up because of a hamstring niggle, Messi's mere presence inspires his teammates.

"If anyone thought this group was better off without Leo, today it became clear that Leo is the most important of them all," said midfielder Alexis Mac Allister after the win against Algeria.

Inter Miami attacker Messi had not even committed to playing the tournament in North America until the last moment.

But nobody realistically expected him to be absent from spearheading Argentina's title defence.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain wizard dragged his country to World Cup glory four years ago, and the lure of representing his nation once again on the biggest stage proved irresistible.

Argentina can qualify for the next round with a victory over Austria and would be assured of finishing top of Group J if Jordan fail to beat Algeria later on Monday.

After former Germany forward Klose, next on the all-time list is Brazilian great Ronaldo, with 15 goals, one ahead of Gerd Muller and current France star Kylian Mbappe.