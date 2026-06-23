Women's T20 World Cup: Australia win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (second from right) and Australian skipper Sophie Molineux (second from left) at the toss for their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Headingley, Leeds, June 23, 2026. — PCB

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday.



Playing XIs

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana (c), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Alana King, Kim Garth and Lucy Hamilton.

The Green Shirts remain winless in the tournament, having lost all three of their matches against South Africa, India and Bangladesh.

Australia have won each of their first three matches of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2026 and thus are placed at the summit of the Group 1 standings with six points.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Australia have come face-to-face 16 times in Women's T20Is, and the six-time champions dominate the head-to-head record with 14 triumphs, while two matches ended in no result.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.