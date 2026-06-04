Stefon Diggs shares where he stands in relationship with Cardi B

Stefon Diggs has broken his silence on his relationship with Cardi B, insisting the pair are "great" despite being caught in a very public argument last month, though the question of whether they are actually back together remains firmly unanswered.

Speaking to TMZ in a video published on Wednesday, the NFL star, 32, was asked about his current status with the rapper.

"That's my child's mother. I love her to death," he said, before adding with a smile: "You have to ask her."

When pressed on the coffee shop confrontation that went viral in May, footage that showed Cardi looking visibly animated while Diggs stood calmly leaning against a car, he played it down entirely.

"What argument? I don't even think that was an argument," he said, noting that he himself had remained composed throughout.

When the interviewer pointed out that Cardi had appeared considerably less calm, Diggs was philosophical. "That's okay… women get like that sometimes."

Cardi herself had been equally breezy about the whole episode when it first made headlines, taking to X to offer a characteristically no-nonsense explanation.

"Sometimes I forget I'm a celebrity," she wrote. "Damn y'all ain't never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?"

The argument had come as a surprise given that the pair had only just been seen reuniting at Diggs' Mother's Day wellness event, where they were photographed kissing and with his arm around her waist, a very public display of affection that had suggested a reconciliation was underway.

Diggs and Cardi first went Instagram-official in June 2025, having begun dating earlier that year.

They split in February, not long after welcoming a son together.

The on-again, off-again nature of their relationship continues, it seems, with Diggs keen to emphasise the warmth between them while leaving the finer details to Cardi to define.