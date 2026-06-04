Olivia Rodrigo celebrates longtime best friend Madison Hu’s birthday

Olivia Rodrigo is wishing her longtime best friend and former co-star, Madison Hu, a happy birthday.

Amid her highly anticipated new album release, You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love, the pop star didn’t forget to mark the Best Friends Whenever actress’s 24th birthday on Tuesday, June 2.

Turning over to her Instagram the Happier singer posted a black-and-white photo of the duo lying side-by-side on a bed or couch.

They are looking towards the camera, sharing a single pillow setup and tucked under a thick, vertically striped blanket.

While the birthday girl looks directly at the camera with a neutral, calm expression, the Drivers License hitmaker looks slightly sideways at Madison with a playful, affectionate smile

The Deja Vu songstress captioned the post, “hbd madi ilysm u r my soulm8." (Happy birthday Madison, I love you so much, you are my soulmate).

Fans flooded the comments section with warm wishes and adoration. Some corporate accounts like Disney+ and Amazon Music also chimed in writing, “Besties forever!" and "bestie goals! happy b'day madi

For the unversed, Olivia and Madison became exceptionally close friends while starring as the lead characters, Paige Olvera and Frankie Wong on the Disney Channel comedy series Bizaardvark, which aired from 2016 to 2019.

Despite Olivia’s launch into global pop music stardom following her Disney years, she and Madison have maintained a highly publicised, close-knit friendship.

They frequently appear on each other's social media feeds, attend red-carpet events together, and support each other's career milestones.