Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward achieve King Charles' task in Portugal

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have concluded their three-day international tour with traditional ceremony in Portuga, where Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie lives with her husband.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have returned home after executing an important task from King Charles.

It was being expected that they will visit the 35-year-old Princess of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank's gorgeous home along the Alentejan coastal strip amid sepculation of Ferguson's wherabouts after her and Andrew's from Royal Lodge.

However, Eugenie is reportedly was in the UK, while her mother is said to be staying with her friends somewhere else after being separated from Andrew earlier this year

She was sent by the monarch on mission .

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attened a traditional port wine ceremony at Graham's Port Lodge in Porto before returning to home.

Following a countdown, Sophie, who amazed fans with her stunning appearance in floral and patch worked printed mexi, took the lead in splashing port over a wooden cask, with Edward following suit moments later in the time-honoured "baptism" ritual.

The royal couple join a distinguished list of visitors who have participated in this custom, most recently the Duke of Kent. When presented with an impressively large bottle of port during the visit, Sophie quipped: "We could swim in it!"

The ceremony provided a memorable finale to a trip that had seen the pair travel from Lisbon to Porto, marking the enduring friendship between Britain and Portugal.

Earlier that day, the couple had been bestowed with one of Porto's most prestigious accolades at the Town Hall, where a guard of honour awaited them.

Mayor Pedro Duarte extended a warm welcome, declaring: "We are celebrating not only a nation's friendship but also a shared commitment to freedom, the rule of law and the values that bring our people together."