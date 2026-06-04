Mark Wright pens birthday note for wife Michelle Keegan

Mark Wright shared a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside a collection of sweet photos of the actress.

Michelle Keegan is celebrating her 39th birthday today, and to make the occasion even more special, Mark Wright shared a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside a collection of sweet photos of the actress.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of his beloved wife and wrote:' 'It’s your day Baby. A year away from the big 4.0 but don’t look a day over 21.

'You’re too modest to realise how much of a special person you are, but what you do for us and everyone around you is more than you’ll ever realise. Love you Darling M&P.'

The former TOWIE star post included snaps of Michelle from throughout their 13-year relationship, including a recent family holiday photo featuring the actress and, and their 14 month-old daughter, Palma.

Showing her appreciation for Mark's touching tribute, Michelle responded in the comments with a pair of emojis.

The birthday celebration comes after the former Coronation Street star admitted it was 'daunting returning to work' to film the new ITV drama The Blame after becoming a mum for the first time.