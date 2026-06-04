King Charles receives Princess Lilibet update from Montecito on 5th birthday

Princess Lilibet's fresh update from Montecito must be a joy for King Charles, especially during his cancer treatment and family tensions.

On June 4, Lili's mother, Meghan Markle, delighted fans with two special pictures to mark her and Prince Harry's daughter's fifth birthday.

Looking like a little fairy, Lilibet was seen being adored by her parents in her birthday portrait.

The monarch, unable to connect with the Sussex children, may find this online update a relief during a crisis.

Earlier, royal author Tom Quinn claimed that King Charles would love to see and spend time with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

According to Mirror, he said, "He absolutely wants to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet don’t remember him as the warm and loving grandfather he wants to be."

There are reports that Prince Harry will return to the UK for the Invictus Games event this summer. Might be a chance of a much-awaited reunion between the King and the Sussexes.