Timothée Chalamet brings star power courtside at the NBA finals

Timothee Chalamet added some Hollywood glamour to the NBA final courtside scene.

The 2026 NBA finals are currently happening and the 30-year-old Oscar nominee was in attendance for Game 1.

As a lifelong, die-hard fan of the New York Knicks, the Marty Supreme star traveled to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio to watch his childhood team secure the opening victory.

The championship series features a matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks currently lead the series 1-0 after taking Game 1.

Fan-captured videos and photos captured the Dune star sporting a Knicks coloured fit and cheering the team.

His appearance follows a highly publicised postseason run where he has frequently made headlines for prioritizing his team's historic Finals push over Hollywood events.

He famously skipped the 2026 Met Gala to sit courtside for an early-round Knicks playoff game.

Moreover, when the team officially clinched their Finals berth against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the American-French actor was seen celebrating on the court, sharing a viral embrace with Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

Notably, during the Call Me By Your Name actor’s latest outing, his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was not in attendance and was thousands of miles away on vacation.

According to reports from Heavy, she spent Wednesday evening posting photos to Instagram from a beach getaway in Turks and Caicos while the game was happening.

Although she skipped the road trip to Texas for the series opener, she has been a frequent supporter during the earlier rounds.

Media outlets expect her to rejoin Chalamet courtside when the series shifts back to New York for Game 3 at Madison Square Garden.