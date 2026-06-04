Princess Anne makes kind gesture as royal engagement hit with setback

Princess Anne, rightly known as the hardest working member of the royal family, has not side-lined any of her royal duties even though there is a special event set to take place soon.

Anne’s son Peter Phillips will be marrying his NHS nurse fiancée Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church in Cirencester on Saturday, but the Princess Royal was out on duty in London despite a heavy downpour on Wednesday.

Dressed in her naval uniform, the King’s sister was attending the Trinitytide Anniversary Annual Court Meeting and Luncheon in her capacity as Master of the Corporation of Trinity House.

She was seen walking in the rain outside St Olave’s Church for the traditional religious service when she noticed the Dean was shielding herself with a folder. At that point, Anne immediately asked for an umbrella and passed it to the lady.

Meanwhile, she seemed unfazed by the weather and continued walking like nothing happened.

Fans were left impressed by the gesture and Anne’s dedication to the monarchy.

“I think she is brilliant. Saw her recently in Scotland and despite the pouring rain she stopped to speak to everyone who had waited outside the cathedral,” one Facebook user wrote.

Another wrote that Princess Anne is a “class act” as she met the royal “fair few times” during her workplace in Edinburgh.

“Aww nothing surprises me here, Princess Anne,” user Jude Johnson gushed. “Always thinking of others before herself!”

She continued, “Lucky enough to have met this wonderful hardworking lady twice. As she’s the Royal Patron for HFT (supporting people with learning disabilities) We were blessed to have her open one of our services & the 2nd visit was to celebrate our CQC Outstanding rating She was brilliant with staff & clients alike.

“Such a lovely person.”

They also praised the 75-year-old royal, who cannot be stopped with simple setback such as the rain.