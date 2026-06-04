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Marjane Satrapi, whose graphic novel 'Persepolis' inspired millions, dies aged 56

Satrapi also made an adaptation of her famous novel, 'Persepolis' in 2007
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 04, 2026

Marjane Satrapi, whose graphic novel &apos;Persepolis&apos; inspired millions, dies aged 56
Marjane Satrapi, whose graphic novel 'Persepolis' inspired millions, dies aged 56

Marjane Satrapi, an acclaimed author recognized for her depictorial novel series Persepolis dies at age 56.

Satrapi has been credited with having let the world know how the ordinary Iranians lived through the years around the Revolution.

The announcement came from the office of the French president Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

However, the cause of her death is not immediately known.

Satrapi had been critical of Iran’s regime under Khomeini.

Besides being an acclaimed author, Satrapi, with French-Iranian roots was also a film director who made an adaptation of her famous novel, Persepolis in 2007.

The film bagged the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and even received an Oscar nomination.

Persepolis knitted around the story of Satrapi’s early childhood spent in Tehran, depicting the struggles she went through during 1979.

She then opted to relocate to Europe and spent the rest of her life in exile.

Satrapi received French citizenship in 2006.

Just last year, she refused to accept the highest French civilian award d’honneur over her disagreement with the French government policies with regard to Iran.

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