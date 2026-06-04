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Meghan Markle earns support after UK setback: 'Life's hard in England'

Duchess of Sussex receives special message after shocking comments
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 04, 2026

Meghan Markle earns support after UK setback: &apos;Life&apos;s hard in England&apos;

Meghan Markle received support and love following serious criticism from the UK over a chapter close to her heart.

The Duchess of Sussex returned to social media at the beginning of 2025 with a series of project announcements.

One of the main ventures was her television show, With Love, Meghan. A lifestyle project, where she hosted celebrities from different walks of life and shared cooking and decorating tips.

However, it left people unimpressed, as proved by the rating of her program.

UK media outlets took this chance and "attacked" Meghan with scathing comments.

Tan France, the Duchess's pal, who was also part of the show, came forward to defend her.

Speaking on Channel 5’s Vanessa, he said, "Being from the UK, but living in the US, I think I understand both equally well. It was never going to be for the Brits.

Meghan Markle earns support after UK setback: 'Life's hard in England'

"The Brits are too cynical, they don't care about the whimsy, they're too busy getting on with real life."

The television personality added that life in England is pretty hard, as they do not have time to make a "charcuterie board pretty."

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