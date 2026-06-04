Kobbie Mainoo hopeful England can '100%' lift FIFA World Cup: here's why

Three Lions midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is pinning high hopes on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mainoo is hopeful that England can ‘100 percent’ lift the famous gold trophy: World Cup.

Mainoo, who plays for Manchester United is among the set of players who hit the ground on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Thomas Tuchel’s men are warming up at a Florida camp for the campaign run that begins on June 17 against Croatia in Dallas.

Mainoo was selected for England in the Euro 2024 championship final, which England lost and believes that Tuchel’s 26-man squad can lift the trophy this summer.

“One hundred per cent. I feel like everyone in the squad , staff, everyone believes we can win it. But that doesn’t come easy,” Mainoo said while speaking to the reporters after the team practice.

“It’s very special, something I’ve dreamed of, and I’m sure all the players have dreamed of since they were really young,” he added.

Mainoo while sharing his boyhood dream of playing in the soccer’s biggest extravaganza, said, “So to be here and say that I’m playing in a World Cup is unbelievable. I’ve always wanted to play in a World Cup for all my life.”

“It’s the biggest tournament in the world, so it’s definitely different from the Euros, but we will try and approach it in the same way with the goal that we want to win.”

Mainoo, 21, will be making an appearance at the World Cup for the Three Lions with one goal in mind: to end the six-decade drought since England last lifted the World Cup trophy.