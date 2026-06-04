Bob Harris calls it quits after 56 years on Radio 2: What led to his farewell?

Bob Harris, legendary radio DJ has announced his retirement after a decades-long run on BBC Radio 2.

The announcement came just weeks after he revealed a scary health battle with prostate cancer which spread to his spine.

Harris calls it quits in a message shared on social media accounts of BBC Radio 2, informing his listeners, saying, “So sorry that my health issues are forcing me to step down, but I realised that I must concentrate now on getting myself well again.”

“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my entire life,” he added.

Harris underwent prostate cancer treatment in 2007 and in April this year, he revealed that the disease had penetrated to his spine.

Who is Bob ‘Whispering’ Harris?

Bob, who is affectionately known as ‘Whispering’ spent his whole life on radio broadcasting that spanned over 56 years.

The globally recognized DJ joined radio in 1970.

In the 70s, Harris used to host BBC2’s music show The Old Grey Whistle Test that ran from 1972 through 1979.

He co-founded a magazine, Time Out that published TV, radio and event schedules.

He joined Radio 2 in 1996, presented globally acclaimed programs and earned worldwide recognition.

Harris aired his last episode of Sounds of the 70s on Sunday, March 8, and the last Radio 2 Country Show on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

After Harris 'whispered' farewell to radio, Shaun Keaveny is set to replace him as host of Sounds of the 70s.

For Radio 2 Country Shaun Darius Rucker, the singer, will continue to host in the interim.