‘Michael Jackson: The Verdict’ documentary reopens major career controversy

The recent Netflix docuseries Michael Jackson: The Verdict goes back to one of the most talked about interviews in pop culture.

It looks again at the 2003 documentary Living With Michael Jackson and the interview which was done by journalist Martin Bashir, later caused huge public debate and legal attention.

In the series, Bashir talks about filming Michael Jackson in 2002 and says that he was shocked during the interview when the late legendary singer talked about sleeping in the same bed as children.

He shared that it surprised him and the whole team watching it.

The original documentary, however, showed Jackson inviting Bashir into his life at Neverland Ranch.

He is seen spending time with children and talking about his personal beliefs about closeness and trust.

Jackson also questions why sharing a bed would be seen as wrong. He says that he sees it as an act of love and also explains that there were guest rooms available at his home as well.

After the documentary aired, it created massive buzz on the internet and eventually it led to investigations which got later in 2005 court case.

Jackson was cleared of all charges in that trial.