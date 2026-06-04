Kate Middleton moves to tears as cancer patient rings bell in emotional moment

Kate Middleton could not hold back tears as she expereinced an emotional moment at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester on Thursday, June 4.

The Princess of Wales, who last year completed her cancer treatment, reduced to tears as she watched a patient ring the end-of-treatment bell.

Ringing the cancer bell is a tradition in oncology units to signify a patient reaching a milestone such as completing chemotherapy or radiation.

The emotional moment, which carries particular significance given the Kate's own experience with the disease, took place when Catherine highlighted the healing power of holistic care alongside clinical care at one of Europe's premier cancer facilities.

POrince William's wife fought for life for more than a year after being diagnosed of an undisclosed cancer in early 2024 and subsequently underwent preventative chemotherapy treatment.

The future queen's engagement at the trust's Withington site represents a continuation of her gradual return to public duties following her health battle.

The Pribncess also spent time with gardener Phil Walker in the wellbeing garden, learning how the carefully designed landscape provides a space for patients and staff to find moments of calm and reflection.

She also discovered the therapeutic, social and recreational programmes created specifically for younger patients.