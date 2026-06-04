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Kanye West secures major win after legal fight over concert plans

The Jewish council expressed disappointment over Kanye West’s approval to perform in the Netherlands
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 04, 2026

Kanye West secures major win after legal fight over concert plans
Kanye West secures major win after legal fight over concert plans

A Dutch court has decided that the rapper Kanye West can go ahead now with his two planned concerts in the Netherlands.

A Jewish group earlier tried to stop the shows, saying that he should not be allowed to perform because of his past offensive comments.

The court said there was not enough proof that his concerts would cause any danger or public safety problems for the audience.

Because of this ruling, the Heartless rapper’s shows on June 6 and June 8 in Arnhem will still take place as planned, with many tickets already sold now.

The case, however, came after ongoing debate in Europe about Ye’s public appearances, as some of his past remarks have led to cancellations in other countries.

The Jewish council claimed that they were disappointed with the decision and felt that it sent the wrong message.

Dutch officials went on to add that while the music mogul’s past comments were offensive, there was no legal reason to stop him from entering or performing.

These concerts will be Kanye West’s return to European stages after a long time and they are expected to draw a big crowd.

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