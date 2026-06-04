Queen Camilla delivers emotional speech as King Charles cancer continues

Queen Camilla paid a heartwarming tribute to King Charles II during her speech at Royal Hospital Chelsea, serving as Reviewing Officer at the annual Founder's Day celebrations.

The 78-year-old was welcomed to Cadogan Court by the Governor and Lady Bradshaw as she observed the annual parad.

Camilla also received a Royal Salute before carrying out her inspection duties.

She delivered an address acknowledging that King Charles II had founded the site more than three centuries ago as "a place of refuge and shelter."

The royal family shared update on the visit on its official Instagram with images from the historic site.

The Palce wrote: "Hold onto your hats!"

The Queen revealed she had gleaned some insider knowledge from "off-the-record" conversations with residents, including tales of "secretive gin bars, port associations and the feeding of foxes, done at night to dodge the Quartermaster."

She also praised the veterans' mastery of the "gentlemanly stroll" — which she defined as meaning "I am not rushing for anyone, even the Governor."

The annual parade commemorates the vision of King Charles II, who founded the Royal Hospital in 1682 to provide sanctuary for soldiers "broken by age or war."

Traditionally held around 29 May, the date marks both the monarch's birthday and his legendary escape following the Battle of Worcester, when he evaded capture by concealing himself in an oak tree.

Teh Queen wore a few favorites from her wardrobe while stepping out for the ceremony in London. Pinned to one of her favorite pink Anna Valentine coat dresses was the Lady Jardine Star Brooch.

Featuring eight prominent diamond rays alternating with smaller diamond collets and a central cluster arranged in a floral pattern, the brooch originally belonged to Queen Camilla’s mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth.