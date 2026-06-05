King Charles inspects marines in first ever four-unit colours ceremony

King Charles carried out an inspection on Friday morning during a historic ceremony marking the presentation of new Colours to the Royal Marines.

As Captain General Royal Marines, the King took a moment of pageantry and precision that saw him formally present the Colours for the first time in his reign.

It's the first time in history that four Commando units have received new Colours simultaneously.

The ceremony is set against the backdrop of Windsor’s historic state, brought together disciplined military tradition and royal symbolism in a rare and significant occasion.

Friday's parade began at Victoria Barracks, where Royal Marines formed up before marching in full ceremonial dress through the streets of Windsor.

Spectators watched as the procession made its way towards Windsor Castle, passing through the iconic George IV Gate before entering the castle grounds for the formal presentation.

The engagement comes ahead of a busy weekend of royal duties for the King.