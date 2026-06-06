King Charles ‘at ease' as Sophie, Edward handle crucial task amid Andrew drama

King Charles ‘at ease’ as Sophie, Edward bring good news amid Andrew drama

King Charles has found his sliver lining during a particularly troublesome time for the monarchy as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor debacle intensifies.

There is an ongoing investigation on the allegations made against the former prince, which has also roped in Palace staff as crucial details are kept under wrap. The monarchy has already suffered quite a lot owing to the scandals exposed in the Epstein files.

The public opinion of the monarchy is seen a major shift, with many loyal monarchists going against the notion. However, Charles is “grateful” to have the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh by his side to win by public opinion, according to Tracy Schaverien, Royal and Features Contributor for Hello!.

She noted that while Andrew had “grand and bullish nature”, Edward became an antidote to it. The shamed royal was known for his arrogance and extravagant behaviour.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have a down-to earth nature and they use the same approach in their royal engagements as well.

The royal reporter detailed her observations from the latest Portugal visit, which surprised her since it was “far more low-key” compared to the King’s “huge entourage”.

“One thing that struck me is how friendly and informal they were as they met various dignitaries, business people, charity leaders and schoolchildren,” she said of the couple. The expert also noted that after the “turbulence of the past few years, the King must be grateful to have them by his side”.

Sophie, who is often dubbed as the King’s ‘secret weapon’, is well-spoken and has experience in public relations, which makes her an excellent candidate for diplomatic missions.

While the monarchy has had its fair share of bad eggs, Edward and Sophie have a key role in earning the public favour during Charles’s reign.