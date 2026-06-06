King Charles may drop hammer on royal estates after Beatrice, Eugenie bombshell

A bombshell report about Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's living states has forced the royal household to review rent deals.

King Charles' private funds cover their already below-market rate accommodation costs, according to National Audit Office (NAO) report.

The report detailed the agreements, which involve residences inside St James's Palace and Kensington Palace, had been in place for more than 15 years.

The Princess of Yorks do not undertake official royal duties, yet both hold lease agreements described as licences that are renewed annually.

Royal sources have now confirmed all such financial matters remain subject to ongoing assessment, according to The Times.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is preparing to launch a Commons inquiry at the end of June, following publication of the annual Crown Estate accounts.

MPs could scrutinise how royal estates are managed and whether taxpayers receive adequate value from these arrangements.

A member of the committee said they may even summon members of the royal family to Parliament to provide testimony to give evidence to MPs about their use of royal properties.

Buckingham Palace wishes to demonstrate greater transparency as public attention intensifies on how royal properties are allocated.

It comes amid public outcry surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's lease terms at Royal Lodge. The report detailed the former Duke of York was able to sublet three of eight cottages on the property's grounds.