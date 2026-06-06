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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to mark full-circle moment with key wedding nod

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'ultra-private' wedding venue revealed
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 06, 2026

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to mark full-circle moment with key wedding nod
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'ultra-private' wedding venue revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going a surprising route for their wedding day, but in a way that only seems natural for the globally famous couple.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are reportedly set to get married at the venue the Eras Tour performer has performed many of her memorable concerts – Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Although the location seems too public for the Opalite hitmaker and Kelce’s super-private wedding, insiders have now revealed that the place is being transformed for the big day.

“Everyone’s been sworn to secrecy,” a source told Page Six, adding that “privacy was of number one importance to them both.”

They noted that the guests would be taken to the venue in black-out buses and would enter the location from multiple entrances.

Speaking about their choice, the insider noted, “If you have billions you can transform the space into a wedding venue.”

The outlet reported that the venue conveniently has no events booked from June 29 through July 6, which seems telling considering the Swift-Kelce wedding is rumoured to be on July 3.

While the source’s tip would only be confirmed after the wedding has taken place, the Love Story songstress will mark a full-circle moment if the Big Apple’s key location becomes her wedding venue as she has taken the stage for a show there several times. 

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