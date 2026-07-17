Sanaullah sees 'no agenda' behind Fazl's 'inappropriate' remarks against martyrs

This collage shows JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ( left) and Rana Sanaullah. — X/@NAofPakistan/AFP

Rana Sanaullah urges Fazl to withdraw his statement.

Says Fazlur Rehman's remarks lack any broader agenda.

PML-N will win all seats in AJK elections, says Sanaullah.



Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's recent remarks regarding martyrs were "inappropriate", but appeared to have been made in the heat of the moment rather than as part of a broader agenda.

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’, the PML-N leader said the JUI-F chief should withdraw his statement, adding that doing so would be a positive step.

"The remarks made by Fazlur Rehman regarding the martyrs were inappropriate, but it appears that [Fazl] made the statement in the heat of the moment, and there does not seem to be a long or broad agenda behind it," he added.

Two courts have been moved against JUI-F chief over his remarks about the military personnel.

A court in Gujranwala has sought replies from the police and Fazl on a petition seeking registration of an FIR against him, The News reported on Thursday.

Similarly, a sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on a petition seeking the registration of a case against Rehman for allegedly making a controversial statement about security personnel.

Speaking about the recent terrorist attack in Hanna Urak in today's show, the adviser said many local residents wanted to join security forces in confronting militants.

He added that there should be no objection to encouraging local communities to develop a basic capacity for self-defence against terrorist threats.

Commenting on the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, Sanaullah said the issue of the assembly's 12 reserved seats should be addressed by the newly elected legislature.

He also expressed confidence that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win all seats in the upcoming AJK elections.